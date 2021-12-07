Father Jim Sichko recovering after kidney surgery

Scan revealed a mass on his kidney

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Father Jim Sichko shared a health update on social media Monday, saying he continues to recover after having a nephrectomy.

According to Father Sichko, after noticing some pain his side a few months ago he got scanned and a mass was found on his kidney. Sichko went in for surgery Monday morning.

In a video message he said in part, “I am up and and at it walking and it feels great and I have wonderful assistants and just wanted to let you know continue the prayers because they’re working.”

Father Sichko said they had to remove the entire kidney but he’s thankful for all the prayers and well wishes.