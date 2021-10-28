Father accused of hitting 5-year-old in the face

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 31-year-old London, Ky., man has been charged with second-degree child abuse of a child under 12, according to Laurel County investigators.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said Allen Michael Baker was arrested Wednesday evening following an investigation conducted by Sheriff’s investigators.

During the investigation deputies found a 5-year-old child with multiple scratches and marks on his face and chin and his left eye was black and almost swollen shut, the sheriff said.

The child told investigators that his father hit him but the father, identified as Baker, told investigators the child had fallen and hit his head against a TV stand, according to the sheriff.

The investigation determined the child had been struck, resulting in Baker’s arrest, the sheriff stated.