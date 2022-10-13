Fatality rate on Kentucky’s rural roads among highest in nation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new report released Thursday says the country’s rural transportation system is in need of repairs and modernization — and added that Kentucky’s fatality rate on rural roads is among the highest in the nation.

The report was released by TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit. TRIP evaluated the safety and condition of rural roads and bridges across the country and says the nation’s rural transportation system is in need of “immediate” improvements.

The rate of traffic fatalities on Kentucky’s non-interstate, rural roads is more than double the fatality rate on all other roads in the state: 2.56 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel – and is the ninth highest in the nation.

There were 446 fatalities on Kentucky’s non-interstate, rural roads in 2020. Rural roads are more likely to have narrow lanes, limited shoulders, sharp curves, exposed hazards, pavement drop-offs, steep slopes and limited clear zones along roadsides.

The report says that 5 percent of Kentucky’s rural roads are rated in poor condition and 20 percent are in mediocre condition.

And seven percent of Kentucky’s rural bridges are rated in poor/structurally deficient conditions.