Fatal wrong-way crash on Bluegrass Parkway

According to the Mercer County Coroner's Office, two people are dead after an early morning wrong-way collision

MERCER COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ) – Two people are dead after an early morning wrong-way collision, according to the Mercer County Coroner’s Office.

According to Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Wes Gaddis, the call came in early Monday morning around 5 AM.

A driver was headed in the wrong direction and traveling westbound in the eastbound lane on the Bluegrass Parkway west of US 127 when they struck another vehicle head-on.

He says the only people occupying both vehicles were the drivers, and both died in the crash.

Chief Deputy Gaddis says the cars were engulfed in flames and the fire was so intense it damaged the road. All four lanes of traffic were closed during the removal of the vehicles.

Highway crews continue to repair the damage to the road, but the road is back open.

They have been identified but their identities will not be released to the public yet.