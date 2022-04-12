Fatal collision in Casey County, KSP invesitgates

LIBERTY, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky State Police is investigating a two vehicle fatal collision that occurred on April 11, 2022 at approximately 6:13 PM south of Liberty, on US-127 near Walnut Hill Rd.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Keith McQueary, 21, of Russell Springs, KY was operating a 2007 Scion passenger car north on US-127 when he lost control of his vehicle and he crossed the centerline and struck a south bound 2008 Mercury passenger car head on.

The Mercury was operated by Tom McClendon, 63 of Russell Springs, KY. McClendon was entrapped in the vehicle, life-saving measures were attempted by Casey County EMS however McClendon succumbed to injuries sustained in this collision and was pronounced deceased by the Casey County Coroner. McQueary was transported to Casey County Hospital by EMS.

This incident remains under investigation by Trooper Matt Brumley. Tpr. Brumley was assisted on scene by other KSP personnel, Casey County EMS, Casey County Fire department, and the state highway department.