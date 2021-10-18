Farmers Volunteer Fire Department responds to RV engulfed in flames

FARMERS, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Farmers Kentucky volunteer Fire Department responded to an RV full engulfed by flames Sunday.

The Fire Department says it happened on 801 North.

Two engines and a tanker were on the scene.

The Fire Department says the fire happened around 2:43 p.m.

They say the owner of the RV saw smoke coming from the rear of the RV and when he got out to look, the entire back of the RV was in flames.

The Fire Department says there were no injuries.