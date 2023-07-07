Farmers Bank in Nicholasville robbed; police searching for suspect

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police are searching for a man who robbed the Farmers Bank Brannon Crossing branch in Nicholasville Friday afternoon.

Nicholasville police told ABC 36 that a call for the robbery came in around 1:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, bank staff told them they were robbed by a man who is described to have a short stature, wearing a tie-dye T-shirt with blue surgical gloves, a mask, a blue hoodie and jeans.

The suspect then fled on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

Police have a perimeter set up and are searching for the man.

This incident is at 110 East Brannon Road.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates