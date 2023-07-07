Farmers Bank in Nicholasville robbed; police searching for suspect
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police are searching for a man who robbed the Farmers Bank Brannon Crossing branch in Nicholasville Friday afternoon.
Nicholasville police told ABC 36 that a call for the robbery came in around 1:15 p.m.
When officers arrived, bank staff told them they were robbed by a man who is described to have a short stature, wearing a tie-dye T-shirt with blue surgical gloves, a mask, a blue hoodie and jeans.
The suspect then fled on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.
Police have a perimeter set up and are searching for the man.
This incident is at 110 East Brannon Road.
This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates