Farm offers $500 reward for stolen baby kangaroo

Animal needs special handling, food

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A popular London, Ky., farm and tourist stop is offering a reward after someone walked off with its beloved baby kangaroo during the weekend.

It was the second theft in two weeks to hit home for the staff at Hillview Stables on Westerfield Road in London.

“Ok everyone, we have had a great year so far this year with a couple exceptions. First a couple weekends ago someone walked out with one of our baby pigs which I already had promised to someone which wasn’t a great big deal other than I wonder what else they stole while they were here,” the owners said in a social media post.

“Second sometime after 5 p.m. Sunday, someone had the (gall) to go in the stall with Scooby-Doo, our 10-month old baby kangaroo, and walk out with him. Angi has bottle fed him every six to eight hours for two months and loves him dearly. How can anyone do this, I don’t understand?

“I have worked hard for everything that I have and haven’t stolen anything from anyone in my life. Also I’m sure that whoever has him doesn’t know how to take care of him. He has to have a special nipple for his bottle and he has to have powdered milk that is made just for kangaroos or wallabies which you have to order and it is very expensive. If he is fed any other kind of milk he will more than likely get diarrhea and die,” the owners continued.

The owners are offering $500 or his safe return in good health or I will pay 1000.00 for his safe return and information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons that took him. Thank you