Farish Planetarium: Discovery Saturdays at the Living Arts and Science Center

Discovery Saturdays happens every third Saturday for every month and features fun for all ages

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Did you know Lexington has a planetarium?

The only public planetarium in Lexington is at the Living Arts and Science Center, and is just one of the activities for the whole family during Discovery Saturdays.

“The best quote I have ever heard to describe the Living Arts and Science Center is that the place is wired with magic. We have so many animal friends, we have the only public planetarium in Lexington, we’re all about combining innovation and science together. It’s just such a magical place for all ages to enjoy, ” said STEM Educator Delaney Thomas.

The planetarium was built in 2016 as a new addition to the center and features planetarium shows every Wednesday and Friday, as well as during special events.

“As soon as you park in the LASC parking lot, you’ll go straight up our ramp through the double doors and then you can purchase a ticket at our gift shop. You can take a seat on the ground or lay down on the ground, or you can sit in our chairs, and just enjoy the night sky,” said Thomas.

But the planetarium isn’t the only attraction at the Living Arts and Science Center, with the space hosting Gallery Hop and plenty of science and art-based discovery rooms for kids and adults.

“People always ask me if they can come to the planetarium as adults. Everyone who wants to learn is welcome at the Living Arts and Science Center,” said Thomas.

Admission to the Farish Planetarium is $5 and the exhibit is open for shows every Wednesday and Friday.

This month’s Discovery Saturday is January 21st from 11 AM – 2 PM.