Solid Blue fans react to UK star Rhyne Howard being drafted #1

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- University of Kentucky hoops star Rhyne Howard made program history Monday night by becoming the first women’s player from Kentucky to be the top pick in the WNBA draft.

Fans were excited during the announcement, and watched as Howard’s name was called.

“We’re not the highlight girl’s basketball school, so it’s incredible,” said fan Caden Coomes.

Solid Blue fans witnessed the historic moment at the Tin Roof in downtown Lexington.

This season, Howard helped lead the Wildcats to an SEC tournament championship and an NCAA tournament birth.

“I think that’s extremely rare for a woman’s basketball player to go that far so that’s really awesome,” said fan Victoria Caudill.

Fans say this is a special occasion for a university that is mostly known for men’s basketball national championships and great men’s basketball players. Now, there is a woman’s name to add to that list.

“It’s super important I feel like to draw attention to the fact that like, our athletics is not only great, not only in men’s but also women’s,” said Alia Ahmadi. “I think it’s also really important because we’ve already have had number one draft picks in men’s basketball and football.”

Coomes says Howard’s accomplishment means the sky is the limit for all Wildcat athletes.

“It changes the map for Kentucky, because we’re always considered the men’s basketball school, but like for a girl to do, that’s very incredible,” said Coomes.

Howard was drafted to the Atlanta Dream.