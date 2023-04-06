Fans excited as Keeneland prepares for 2023 Spring Meet

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- An annual tradition returns Friday at Keeneland where the best horses, owners, jockeys and trainers will soon head to the track for the 2023 Spring Meet.

Thousands of fans from around the world are expected to hit the track for some horse racing, betting, good food, and all dressed up in their spring outfits.

On Friday, crews were seen putting the final touches in place.

Horse racing fan Steve Rayno has traveled across the country to attend countless horse races- including Saratoga. But Keeneland was one spot he just had to check out.

“I decided to stop here this year and see a place I knew I was going to love and I can tell I already do in the few minutes I’ve been here,” says Rayno.

Rayno made the nine hour trip from Allenstown, Pennsylvania to the horse capital of the world for the 15-day Spring Meet. The meet includes 19 Stakes races, including Friday’s $600,000 Central Bank Ashland.

Rayno spent the day taking tours of horse farms before checking out Keeneland.

“I went into the gift shop, walked around, actually walked right through the tunnel where the horses go. I don’t know if i was supposed to be there or not, but it’s very beautiful here and I’m looking forward to the next three days here,” says Rayno.

And, like countless other horse racing fans, he plans to place a few bets this weekend.

“I haven’t really looked at (who’s racing) yet so we’ll see what happens. I usually make those decisions with a minute left.”

Besides racing, there’s a special jockey autograph signing Friday where fans can meet active and retired Keeneland riders and hall of famer’s. That event benefits the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.

The Hill will also be open for free tailgating. A jumbo t.v, wagering and live music will be setup there, along with food trucks and free shuttles to the track.

It’s an exciting time for Kentuckians and those visiting the spring meet for the first time.

“It’s definitely worth the trip, it’s an easy drive. We didn’t have any racing yet, and I’m already having a good time,” says Rayno.

The 15 day spring meet runs thru Friday, April 28th.