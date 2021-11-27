Family traditions continue at the Southern Lights Holiday Festival

From November 26th until December 31st, except on Christmas Eve, the Kentucky Horse Park expects to see around 7 to 10,000 people for the festival.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As the saying goes, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. At least that can be said at the Kentucky Horse Park as its annual Southern Lights Holiday Festival kicks-off.

The festival is a holiday tradition for many families.

For the Roberson’s, it’s been their family’s tradition for the past 20 years, starting when Sam and Ty Roberson were little.

“We’ve been doing it since we were really little, I’m a big fan of coming here every year getting the big popcorn bags, doing the petting zoo and the model trains and we’ve tried to make it every single year that we can. I think we’ve only ever missed a couple” said Ty Roberson.

Now all grown up and with popcorn bags in hand and smiles on their face, they are carrying on the tradition now with their own significant others.

“It’s just kind of the start of the like Christmas season. I feel like when Thanksgiving ends and we come see the lights it’s like that is when it’s really Christmas time. And you have the Christmas music going and sing the twelve days of Christmas that’s really the start of the new season, so i think for me that’s what really makes me look forward to it every single year” said Sam Roberson.

The Southern Lights Festival showcases Christmas light displays over 21 hundred acres as well as a petting zoo, Santa Clause and plenty of photo opportunities…more than a million lights in all.

It’s an event that’s not easy to pull off.

“We usually start with putting up our lights at the end of September and get it done right at the beginning of November. We have a pretty decent sized crew, it takes about 6,000 working hours to get all of our lights put up for all of our drive tour” said Courtney Rue, Visitor Center Chief.

But, one that’s been a Lexington staple for the past 28 years.

“Each year we try and make it a little bigger and better” said Rue.

