Family recalls woman who died in Carlisle flood

CARLISLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman killed during flooding in Nicholas County Friday morning was identified as 52-year-old woman Rosa Rowland.

This family lost their matriarch today. The woman they looked up to is now gone.

The flood waters came early this morning.

The family of Rosa says she called for help five times as the water continued to rise.

We didn’t show the family much on camera; they are grieving a devastating loss, and we respect that.

But the pictures we can show you, in the video above, tell the tragic story — with the worst ending.

Carlisle police received the distress calls from Rosa but couldn’t get to her home because of the water and downed power lines.

Search teams got the call and quickly found her body about 3/4 of a mile from this property in a field.

Her family said she lived a hard life — but was a champion for her family, especially her two daughters.

Now, all the family can do is clean up and go on — they know that’s what Rosa would have wanted.