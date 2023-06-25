Family of six displaced after house fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ)- A family is without a home after a Saturday night house fire.

The Lexington Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Shoreside Drive around 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a home on fire. LFD says the fire was contained to one room on the 2nd floor. The home suffered heavy smoke damage.

Fire officials say there were no injuries.

The family of six people living inside the home have been displaced and are staying with other family members.

Investigator were called to determine origin and cause.