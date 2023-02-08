Family of homicide victim says city needs to do more to curb gun violence problem

Marquis Tompkins Jr.' homicide marked the first of 2023 for the city of Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Monday night’s murder marked the first homicide for the city of Lexington this year.

The city finishing 2022 by breaking its homicide record finishing at 39.

“I’m fighting, I will not give up, I love my babies,” said Andre Maxberry through tears, as she recalls the memory of her late grandson Marquis Tompkins Jr. who police say was shot and killed on Monday.

“It really hurts your heart to lose not only a child, but a grandchild. And so I know that Devine Carama and One Lexington have already connected with her, and we’ll do our due diligence to help her work through some scenarios for helping that family,” said Lexington Mayor, Linda Gorton on helping the family of Marquis.

Maxberry says her grandson, to some known as “Quis” was a kind hearted person who was loved by many, but things changed when he lost his brother in 2020, another victim to Lexington’s growing gun violence problem.

The 24-year-old father, leaving behind a 4-year-old daughter.

“It’s very difficult. We haven’t gotten over that one. And here we are again. You know, you just don’t know what to do. Much love from everyone in Lexington, in the surrounding counties, everyone’s reaching out, and I love that. I do. But it still doesn’t take the pain away,” added Maxberry on the gratitude her family feels for the support they have received.

According to police, officers responded to Toner St. just before 7 p.m. on Monday, where a man was found shot inside of a car.

The coroner pronounced him dead at the scene and was later identified as Marquis.

His death marked the city’s first homicide of the year.

“It takes a village, it takes all of us, the focus is on the gun violence, and we are not giving up no matter what. We’re going to stick in there and do the hard work that it takes,” added Mayor Gorton on helping curb the problem.

But for Maxberry the answers from the city are not enough, she says since tragedy struck her family, she has been advocating for justice for families of those whose cases have yet to be solved.

“You haven’t done anything. I’m tired. I want something done. I want the mayor to reach out to some of these families because you in a position to where you could stop by someone’s house, tell them that you care, show them in some type of way that you care. I’m strong. I’m going to fight until God takes me home. I am going to fight with everything that I have in me, because my loved ones deserve justice as well as anybody else,” said Maxberry.

Police are asking anyone with information on the homicide to contact them, or submit a tip anonymously to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers, you can also call them, (859) 253-2020.