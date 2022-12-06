Family of boy found drowned in Ohio River suing children’s home

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The family of a 9-year-old boy found drowned in the Ohio River is suing a Kentucky children’s home and state officials for negligence.

Ian Sousis walked away from the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky on June 4. His body was found a few hours later. The lawsuit says the child, who was autistic, had walked away from the home before. The suit was filed in November by the boy’s grandparents.

The lawsuit names the home, some employees and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

The CEO of the children’s home says it’s “cooperating with all appropriate agencies.”