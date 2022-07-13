Family of bar shooting victim worry that the sentence for the accused shooter will be light

On the night he was shot, James Terry was a patrol at the bar when accused shooter Larry Walters killed him. Terry's family is hoping to seek justice for him as the sentencing for Walters approaches

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – In a few weeks, the man accused of shooting and killing a man at a Lexington bar in 2019 will be sentenced. As the date approaches, the family of the victim says they’re concerned the man responsible won’t get the punishment he deserves. According to the Fayette County Detention Center, where Larry Walters is being held, he’s charged with second degree manslaughter, second degree assault, and three counts of wanton endangerment. The family of James Terry says what’s been unsettling to them is that this whole time Walters hasn’t been held. The court saying in response they’ve just followed protocol.

Chad terry, says his dad James was a prime example of how no good deed goes unpunished. In march of 2019, Terry who was 68 at the time was a patron at Uncle 7’s Bar & Grill in Lexington.

“He was sitting there waiting for his check to be paid and this person walked in and start harassing a lady at the bar,” says Terry.

According to Chad, his dad stepped in to try to defuse to the situation but it quickly turned tragic.

“This killer (Larry Walters) at one point pulls a gun. He then starts firing up the place and hit my dad hit another very innocent victim,” says Chad.

In the original court documents Walters was arrested and charged with murder, assault , 4 counts of wanton endangerment , and criminal mischief. At his arraignment in 2019 he pleaded not guilty to murder. A 75,000 cash bond was posted. According to court officials with the Fayette County Circuit Court, records show that the 75,000 cash bond was either paid or it was paid up in equitable property equating to 150,000. This meant that Walters was put on house arrest with an ankle monitor instead of behind bars.

“For three years he was allowed to get up and have coffee at his breakfast table while my dad was in the ground,” says Chad.

On July first Walters pleaded guilty to second degree manslaughter and second degree assault. According to the Fayette County Detention Center, his charges also include three counts of wanton endangerment. Terry says he knows Walters wont see life in prison. Instead, if he’s convicted of those charges, they would hold a ten year term for each non violent time.

“He only has to serve 20% of that sentence until he’s eligible for parole,” adds Chad.

In in end it will depend of the outcome of Walters sentencing august 16th. ABC 36 has reached out to the commonwealth attorney who told us that until Larry Walters is sentenced, no comment will be made.