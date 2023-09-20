Family members, neighbors react to homicide in normally “quiet neighborhood”

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A suspect is now charged in connection to the shooting death of an 80-year-old man and a barricade situation in Lexington.

Police say it happened Tuesday night on Marshall Lane. The normally quiet neighborhood wasn’t so quiet, according to residents living around Marshall Lane.

“I’ve been here 53 years and I live by myself. My girlfriend lives in this house here. And it’s been quiet around here,” says Jim Northern, who lives nearby.

Northern describes what it was like for he and his girlfriend as they tried to figure out what was happening outside of their home.

“Police were going around our neighborhood, telling us to stay inside and to not go out because there was a heavy police activity going on behind us over on Marshall,” says Northern.

Lexington police say they were called out to the 600 block of Marshall Lane around 7:43 Tuesday night for a shooting and a victim. They say when they arrived an armed suspect refused to leave.

The Fayette County coroner says 80-year-old Arliss Stewart was shot and killed in the incident.

59-year-old James Bradburn is now charged with murder in connection to the shooting. He currently sits behind bars at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Arliss Stewart, Junior, who lives in Wilmore, spoke with ABC 36. He says he’s a son of the victim. Stewart, Jr says he and his biological dad weren’t close but says he visited about a month ago. He describes what his biological father was like.

“Couple of things he really liked was woodworking and riding a motorcycle,” says Stewart, Jr.

Stewart, Junior says he now has more questions than answers.

“I want to see what the outcome is and what happened. Why it happened. Maybe prevent it from somebody else happening, you know,” he says.

Meanwhile, neighbors still in shock that an incident like this happened in their own backyard.

“Other than that, its been real. We’re all surprised about this happening last night,” says Northern.