Lexington Fire Department investigating Saturday morning structure fire

According to the Lexington Fire Department, firefighters responded just before 1:30 Saturday morning to a structure fire at the 200th block of East Seventh Street.

When first responders arrived, they found a vacant home fully engulfed. Two other homes were also damaged in the fire.

First responders report that no one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.