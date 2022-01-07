Family in Jackson worries snow fall will set back flood cleanup process

Flood zone families anticipate flooding following snow fall

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – 2021 was a year of disaster for people living in Kentucky. There were many communities in the state that truly took a hit from a harsh winter that melted into flooding to tornadoes, heavy rain and now snow. Like many others, a family in Breathitt County is hoping to catch a break soon. Charles Napier who lives in a flood zone tells ABC 36 News that he’s afraid winter weather could wash away what’s left of their home.

On Saturday, flood water reached up to 14 inches in the basement of his home near Jackson. This has left him and his loved ones are left with a big job, the cleanup process

This task includes trying to save possessions and also trying to prevent the growth of mold.

“It’s a lot of structural damage that was done to my home like more or less foundation wise so that’s going to be a process there. I estimate it will cost about $12,000 to repair,” says Napier.

Napier believes cleaning up his home is a process that might be more difficult with winter weather coming to town.

“If it warms up fast after we get big snow, it more than likely will raise the creek pretty quick. About 3 years back, we had a big snow and the very next day we had a flood it did quite a bit of damage then as well,” recalls Napier.

At this time, the stakes are high for families like the Napiers. While it’s quite a tough start to a new year, the Napiers and others are resilient and optimistic. A nonprofit organization called Aspire Appalachia oversaw the distribution of $150,000 for March’s 2021 flood survivors. They’re also helping out victims from the most recent flooding as well. You can find out more information by clicking the link here https://www.aspireappalachia.org/