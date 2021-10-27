Family home gets much needed renovation in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Christmas is coming a little early for a family of five in Eastern Kentucky. Currently, their home in desperate need of renovation. The homeowners say that they didn’t have the time, money or expertise to do a lot of the needed work. To help assist them, volunteers came to their door to help.

Since the 60s, the Lafferty’s have lived in Floyd County on handed down land. The house is worn from generations of people living in it and was in need of restoration. Luckily for them, the family was selected by the Christian Appalachian Project for a home makeover.

Helping the group this week are a handful of civil engineers and architects from around the country called CESO. The group has generously donated their time money and energy to give the house the restoration it needs.

The family says its had some tough times over the past three years.

Husband and wife Brittney and Larry Lafferty have stuck it out and are grateful for the help they’ve received and for each other.

“We’ve had our tough times, we aren’t perfect, but if we keep on working and keep on trying, we’re just going to keep on going up instead of down,” says Brittney Lafferty, the homeowner.

Building experts expect the home to be mostly completed by Christmas.