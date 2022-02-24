UPDATE: Family grieving after daughter of former state rep killed in home invasion

UPDATE POSTED 7:30 P.M. FEBRUARY 23, 2022

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – As investigators continue a second day of searching for evidence surrounding the tragic death of Jordan Morgan, one University of Kentucky woman is grieving the loss of her beloved aunt.

Hayleigh Burrows, a junior studying pre-law, says that she and her aunt, just 11 years apart in age, were more like sisters.

“It’s hard to process. She was my aunt but she was more like a friend to me. We talked every day about everything and anything. So it’s been hard to adjust and to realize what’s been going on exactly. It’s been a difficult time,” said Burrows.

According to Burrows, Jordan was smart, driven, generous, and funny, and was an inspiration to Burrows as she grew up.

“There’s so many inside jokes we had because I think we were the only people who thought each other were funny. Every time we were together we were laughing about something nobody understood. It was always so great,” said Burrows.

Burrows says she’s now studying pre-law because Jordan encouraged her to follow her dreams.

“She’s always someone who believed I was smarter than I thought I was. So she was always my biggest fan helping me believe I could go to law school and follow in her footsteps in that,” said Burrows.

Wednesday, investigators returned to the scene, bringing top detectives, Kentucky State Police, and Richmond Police to the Morgan family home, looking for any evidence as to what happened, why, or who did it.

According to Kentucky State Police Sergeant Robert Purdy, investigators are talking to family members to get an accurate description of the intruder. Sergeant Purdy says it’s still unknown whether the act was targeted or random.

“Hopefully, some of those pieces of information will lead us to make an arrest,” said Sergeant Purdy.

As the investigation continues, Sergeant Purdy encourages people to stay vigilant and report any information that may help.

“Stay vigilant. We still have a suspect, an armed intruder, that came into this house and is on the loose. We don’t have the answers. Lock your doors and call if you see anything,” said Sergeant Purdy.

According to KSP, the tragic incident happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning, when a person who was armed entered the house. Shots were fired inside, killing Jordan. Gunshots were also exchanged by the homeowner, former state representative C. Wesley Morgan, and the intruder.

According to KSP, Morgan was taken to UK Hospital Tuesday where he was treated for his injuries and released.

According to the Madison County Coroner, Jordan’s autopsy was conducted Wednesday morning.

If you know of any information that may assist KSP in its investigations, call 859-623-2404.

UPDATE POSTED 4 P.M. FEB. 22, 2022

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say the initial investigation indicates an armed suspect entered the home at 1266 Willis Branch Road outside of Richmond just prior to 4:30 a.m., at which time shots were fired, killing woman who has been identified by friends as 32-year-old Jordan Morgan.

KSP says gunshots were then exchanged between the homeowner and intruder. As a result, the homeowner sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital, where he was treated and released, KSP said in a release.

The armed suspect left the residence after the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

Jordan Morgan had just joined the Reminger law group but was no stranger to the legal community or political circles. She was an intern in 2011 at the 25th Circuit District Court in Madison Count and then a law clerk there in 2014. According to her resume, she went on to deputy finance director in the administration of former Gov. Matt Bevin in 2015 and deputy press secretary in his administration in 2016 and 2017. In 2017 and 2018, she was assistant commonwealth attorney in the 54th Judicial Circuit in Hebron, in 2019 she was at attorney with Williams and Tow Law Group in London, and in 2019 through 2021 was with Shelton, Branham and Halbert law firm.

KSP is requesting if anyone with information or observed suspicious activity in the area between 3:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m., to call 859.623.2404.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Cameron Allen. He was assisted at the scene by KSP Personnel, Richmond PD, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Madison County Coroner.

UPDATE POSTED 2 P.M. FEB. 22, 2022

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Friends on social media are confirming the shooting death of 32-year-old Jordan Morgan, young lawyer, during an apparent home invasion at the home of her parents in Madison County early Tuesday morning.

The Kentucky Trial Court Review noted on social media: “There is sad news today. Jordan Morgan, an attorney and newly hired by Reminger, was shot and killed early this morning in an apparent home invasion at the mansion of her parents in Richmond.”

Kenneth Finley at Reminger confirmed Jordan Morgan had worked at the firm for a week. He described her as, “sharp and delightful” and said the staff are “saddened and shocked by the news.”

She is the daughter of former state Rep. Wesley Morgan where the shooting occurred outside of Richmond. The home is in an exclusive community and is for sale for $6.5 million. Investigators have released few other details about the shooting, although Jordan Morgan’s mother was injured in the shooting and Wesley Morgan apparently returned fire in the shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 9:30 A.M. FEB. 22, 2022

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Investigators are asking neighbors in the area of a home listed in the name of a former state representative to report whether they heard gun shots or anything suspicious at

about 4 or 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators and Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison would not confirm whether anyone actually was shot or how many were shot at the scene at 1266 Willis Branch Road near Richmond, but the owner, former state Rep. Wesley Morgan, told The Herald-Leader his 32-year-old daughter was killed and he and his wife were wounded, but he didn’t provide details, according to the newspaper.

According to Madison County property records, the address is owned by Morgan, the former 81st District state representative who won the seat in 2016, took office in 2017 and left office at the end of 2018 after losing in a primary. He ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate against Mitch McConnell in 2020. The house is for sale and has been for some time.

While state troopers and investigators aren’t releasing details, they did ask people who live in the area of the gated community to call KSP at 859-623-2404 if they heard or saw anything early Tuesday morning.

The Willis Branch Road home was previously put up for sale for $6.5 million and received attention because it features a doomsday bunker, according to the Herald-Leader.