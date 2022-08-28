Family Fun Day brings dozens to Red Mile Gaming and Racing

Organizers say every Sunday during racing season, they host harness racing bingo.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Usually, Red Mile Gaming and Racing is known for bringing in families for its racing, but on Sunday, it brought families out for some fun.

Red Mile hosted its’ annual Family Fun Day from 1 to 4 p.m. during its’ live race meets. The event included free harness racing, dunk tanks, a petting zoo, roasted corn, and inflatables for kids.

“It’s important to us that families can have the opportunity to come out and learn more about live harness racing, which is what we do here at Red Mile. And just have a fun, free event. A lot of people have a lot of stuff going on, so for us to have an outlet that’s entertaining and fun for families, is a really exciting thing for us to do for the community,” said Mary Catherine Jones, Red Mile Director of Marketing.

Organizers say every Sunday during racing season, they host harness racing bingo.

Red Mile’s last race meet is October 9th.