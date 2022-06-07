Family, friends say final ‘goodbye’ to Lexington radio legend Karl Shannon

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Family and close friends gathered at Milward Funeral Directors in Lexington Monday night to say goodbye to Lexington radio legend Karl Shannon Monday night.

The 68-year-old passed away last Wednesday..

Shannon was known to many as the role of Santa Clause and was a regular guest on ABC 36’s Good Day Kentucky.

He also had one of the most recognizable voices on Kentucky radio airwaves.

“He was a well-liked person,” said Jessica Blankenship, a close friend of Shannon’s. “And he had such a recognizable voice, as well. And we talked about our accents. Of course, I’ve got a Kentucky, southern Kentucky accent, and he was one of the first ones that said “don’t lose it. That’s your identity. And he said your voice is always your identity.”

Shannon’s radio career spans more than 50 years, working at stations in Nashville, Tennessee, along with Louisville and Lexington.

Jessica Blankenship with the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame calling him a dear friend.

“Ironically enough, when it was announced that I was going to be the new director (at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame), he was the first person to call me and congratulate me, and that meant the world,” said Blankenship.

She says Shannon loved the community. He was known for organizing car shows and other charity events.

“I asked him, ‘how do you want to be remembered?’ and he said ‘I want to be remembered as being a good guy.’ And anybody that knew him, I mean, I’m sitting here getting chills just thinking about it, everybody that knew him knew he was such a good person overall.”

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton paying tribute on social media Monday, writing in part “I know our community will miss his voice and his work helping support St. Jude, U.K Hospital and more.”

Blankenship aims to keep Shannon’s memory alive at the hall of fame.

“With my new role with the hall of fame, I want to make sure that his legacy is still out there,” said Blankenship. “So that is one thing that I will make sure is that people know about him. And whether we do an award or do something, but his legacy will always be in our mind and in our heart.”

