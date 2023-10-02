Family, friends hold memorial for 37-year-old man killed by motorcycle

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A memorial held at Woodland Park honored the life of a man who was killed last month when he was hit and killed by a motorcycle.

On Sunday, family and friends gathered to remember 37-year-old Matthew Druin.

“Matt was my best friend growing up so he was the one that my mom always made play with me. He would play barbies with me, he would do anything that I wanted to do, so kind of spoiled me,” says Danielle Druin, Matt’s sister.

Those who attended say the park was one of Matthew’s favorite places that he hung out at. Many sharing good times during the vigil.

“Squirrel was 5 foot, 1. He had the biggest personality of like anyone i know. He said ADHD was his biggest super power, and within five minutes of meeting him, you’d know why we called him Squirrel,” says Heather Chisenhall, who was Druin’s girlfriend.

Druin, the father of two, was walking near the intersection of Russell Cave Road and New Circle road on September 15th when Lexington police say a motorcycle hit Druin. He died at the scene.

“I’m used to hearing from him every morning when i wake up all day long and before he goes to sleep. It’s just quiet,” says Chisenhall.

So far, no one has been arrested in connection with his death.. Lexington police continue to investigate.

“I’m waiting for something that I don’t think I’m ever going to get. I guess what I just hope is that the community, somebody saw something. Someone knows something and I just wish that someone would (would give) an anonymous tip,” says Chisenhall.

Chisenhall is seeking closure as she remembers the one who she says was bright light in a dark world.

The family is asking anyone in the community who knows something to speak up.

“The situation itself, you know. Death is hard and grief is weird but to not have answers it just makes you feel like you’re constantly waiting for something. You cant even start to move forward because you’re questioning what really happened and did the person think about stopping, did they hit their breaks. Really just trying to replay the situation in your head and figure out what happened,” says Druin.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re urged to call Lexington Police or submit a tip to Bluegrass Crimestoppers.