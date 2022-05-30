Family displaced after house fire in Irvine

IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A family is displaced after their home caught fire Monday morning.

According to the Irvine Fire Department, firefighters responded to the call around 5 a.m. to the 100 block of Stevens Avenue.

Fire officials say the family and a dog were able to make it out of the burning home safely.

Another dog did die while inside the home.

Fire officials say the home is a total loss and the cause is under investigation.