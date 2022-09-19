Family displaced after early morning fire on Appian Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A family is displaced after an early morning apartment fire in Lexington.

Fire crews were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Appian Way for an apartment fire, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Upon arrival, smoke and flames were seen from the second floor of the apartment complex.

The fire was contained and no one was injured. However, one family is now displaced.

Investigators were on the scene to investigate what caused the fire.