Family, community remember homicide victims during vigil

There was a balloon release, a wreath laying ceremony, and prayers all to remember the two victims whose lives were taken.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- In Green Acres Park on Lasalle Road in Lexington, under a bright sky Tuesday evening, kids practiced baseball.

That was a much different scene than what happened early Saturday morning. Police say 49-year-old James Henry Bost, Junior and 20-year old Amaya Taylor-Sandifer were shot to death.

For Bost’s mom Gloria Schly, it’s a Mother’s Day weekend she’ll never forget for all the wrong reasons.

“Everyone that’s talked to me said he talked about me all the time. So I’m gonna remember those words from everybody,” said Schly, while sniffling.

On Tuesday, Schly joined family, friends, and faith leaders in the community at a vigil in memory of her son.

“No one was anticipating this,” said Pastor Keith Tyler of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Lexington. “The family wasn’t anticipating this. And, it’s just hard to find the words to accommodate the pain and the adversity and the trauma with which this family is feeling .”

“There’s nothing he wouldn’t do for anybody,” Schly said.

Police say the shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Saturday. They’re continuing to look for suspects.

“The community is standing in arms,”said Pastor Tyler. “We just refuse to give up our parks, to give up our community centers, to war zones. And so we’re banding together in the community to take back and maintain that which we have been so blessed to enjoy down through the years.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Lexington Police Department.