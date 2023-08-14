Family and friends say ‘goodbye’ as National Guard brigade deploys

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Monday was a very emotional day as family members and friends said their goodbyes in Lexington today to Kentucky National Guard soldiers.

The national guard’s 138th Field Artillery Brigade deployed to southwest Asia for a nine-month mission. The Lexington-based unit will help with ongoing work with U.S. allies. The goal is to help maintain peace and security in the region.

Soldiers say they’ve recieved a lot of support from their family, and they are ready for the mission.

“Incredibly supportive, you know, my family is. And so my girls, they’re really young and so thinking about being able to watch them grow up and what we’re doing over there is in service to them and giving them a brighter future just makes me feel better for it for sure,” says Commander Alexander Bush.

“You know, it’s a lot of emotion today, but meeting the guys and the commanders, they’re very well prepared. Their minds are on right. So it’s scary but I think they’re ready,” says Alex Riggs, whose son is deploying for the first time.

The National Guard says about 130 soldiers are being deployed.