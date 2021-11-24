Families visit Maple Grove Cemetery, to assess damage done to plots by drunk driver

Nicholasville cemetery sees up to $100,000 worth of damage

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – This week, loved ones of many laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery in Jessamine County came not to visit or pay respects, but to assess the damage to their loved one’s grave.

Nicholasville Police say Thomas Garner was driving drunk when he drove through the cemetery, destroying headstones and damaging plots, causing an estimated 100-thousand dollars in damage.

Jason Davis, the Superintendent of Cemetery and Maintenance for the city of Nicholasville says up to 25 graves, 7 rows in were affected and a handful of tombstones. Some of those graves affected Include the plots where Virginia West’s brother, grandparents, niece, and nephew are laid to rest.

“It hurts very much and it’s a deep hurt just knowing that the graves were disturbed and for me, it’s hard seeing the resting places of my loved ones that have rested peacefully since the 1960s,” says West.

Some of the other stones knocked over had scattered parts of a car around them and on top of them.

“It’s just inexcusable, tragic, and serves no purpose at all,” says James Hunter, a family member.

The city of Nicholasville wants to make things right for the affected families. Everything damaged from the foundation to the stones will be replaced and put back. Unfortunately, repairs could take up to 9 months with work repair delays. While families are grateful that repairs will happen, some say some things just can’t be replaced.