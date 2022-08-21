Families raise awareness of fentanyl poisoning through Capitol rally

Organizers say Kentucky is number 2 in the nation in fentanyl poisoning and overdose

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- An awareness rally was held Sunday morning to remember the lives of nearly 200 Kentuckians who have died in recent years from fentanyl poisoning.

The rally was put on by the “Never Alone Nick Rucker Foundation”. Founder Angela Parkerson created the foundation in honor of her son, who died in 2021.

During the rally, families told their stories of losing their children to fentanyl. There were also guest speakers and organizations offering free narcan.

Organizers say Kentucky is number 2 in the nation in fentanyl poisoning and overdose. They want all parents to be aware of its dangers.

“We tell people all the time that it’s too late for our kids, because they’re dead. But we’re trying to save your kids. We know you think it may not happen, I thought that too. And I don’t want you to find out like me. Everyday I wake up groundhog day, my son is dead trying to figure out what happened to him, how did this happen, how could I have prevented it,” said Parkerson.

For more information or to find resources, click here.