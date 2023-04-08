Families enjoy Keeneland ahead of Easter Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s been a big opening weekend at Keeneland as thousands packed the race course to watch some racing action, bet on their picks, and eat some good food.

Keeneland is closed on Easter Sunday, so families decided to come out on a chilly Saturday.

“Regardless of the weather, we have a short race meet, so people know its a very special thing. They like to bring their friends, and their family,” says Amy Gregory, the Director of Communications at Keeneland.

Tthe annual Spring Meet continued in the horse capital of the world, bringing around a dozen races to the course, including the $1 million Dollar Toyota Bluegrass Stakes. Thousands came through the gates once again on the second day of the meet.

“You know, it’s not spring in the bluegrass without a visit to Keeneland,” says Meghan Jones.

Jones came with her family for some good food, horse racing, and family time.

“The kids kind of pick out what numbers they like, or the oldest one does, and it’s exciting excited to see them come across the finish line,” says Jones.

Locals Brett and Jenny Morris brought their children out-as well.

“(Brett) grew up coming here as a kid and we just wanted to start the tradition with our kids,” says Morris.

All in the hopes of spending Easter weekend together.

“It’s our first time bringing them here and we were a little apprehensive because we’ve only been here as adolescence doing other things. But it’s great. We can bring our stroller, there’s plenty to eat, there’s plenty of space right now. So we’re just having snacks and then we’ll go watch another race,” says Morris.

Racing returns to the track Wednesday.