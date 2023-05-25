Fallen officers and K-9 are honored during KSP Memorial in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police held an observance on Wednesday at the training academy in Frankfort to pay tribute to officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

State leaders joining KSP to remember 37 fallen troopers, officers, highway patrolmen and one canine who have died in the line of duty.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman and the commissioner of Kentucky State Police Phillip Burnett Jr. joining many honoring the lives of those paying the ultimate sacrifice.

One of the parents in attendance who lost their son in 2015 spoke about the importance of keeping their memory alive.

“For us, it’s particularly tough to know that they died serving their communities. And, it, it’s, it’s a very hard loss and eight years later, we still, well up with emotion and cry and, we miss, we miss Eric a lot,” says Randy Chrisman who lost his son Eric Chrisman in 2015.

Although the memorial today focused on Kentucky State Police, they also mentioned the loss of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley who was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop on Monday.

K-9 Orofino was also honored during the memorial.