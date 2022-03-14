Fallen officer memorial postponed due to weather

Officer Scotty Hamilton was killed in the line of duty in 2018

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sunday marks 4 years since Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton was killed in the line of duty. Usually, the department says the day is remembered with coffee, food and gathering of officers and family, some of Hamilton’s favorite things.

Due to the snow, this year’s memorial had to be postponed for later in the week, but Pikeville Police say remembering one of its best officers is important.

“Scotty was the officer that during interview boards and stuff like that, he’s the ideal officer that you want. He’s the true public servant, he was one of these officers that went above and beyond every time,” says Patrolman Tony Conn with Pikeville Police. “He left a legacy that, a hero that is remembered is never forgotten, so that’s what we’re going to do with Mr. Scotty Hamilton.”

The Pikeville Police Department says Hamilton was hired for his heart and it was showcased every time he interacted with someone in the community.