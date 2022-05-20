Failed ATM theft attempt overnight in Lexington

Lexington Police say they found an abandoned pickup truck with a chain attached to it near the damaged ATM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Someone tried to make an illegal withdrawal at a bank in Lexington overnight by trying to steal an ATM, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say around 1:00 a.m., officers responded to an ATM alarm at Truist Bank on Midnight Pass.

Police say upon arrival, officers found the ATM alarm had been tampered with and there was an unoccupied pickup truck with a chain attached to it near the bank. Investigators believe it was used to try to steal the ATM.

The ATM was damaged in the attempted theft, but no money was taken, according to police.

No suspect had been identified or arrested as of this writing.