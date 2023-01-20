Eythor Bjorgolfsson talks MLS Superdraft as he preps for preseason

Bjorgolfsson was drafted by the Seattle Sounders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — For many, the beautiful game, is just that a game.

But for others playing professional soccer is a dream that has followed them since being a kid, and you may know him from being able to find the back of the net for the University of Kentucky Men’s Soccer Team, but his style of play is just as unique as his name, Eythor Bjorgolfsson.

“Being a soccer player all my life, it’s always been a dream to play pro soccer,” he says.

Last month, former UK standout Bjorgolfsson was drafted 38th overall by the Seattle Sounders organization in the 2023 MLS Adidas SuperDraft.

“Draft night being here, my family and friends, yeah, definitely very nervous. But, you know, as soon as I saw my name pop up, and Seattle had picked me I was, you know, through the roof,” adds Eythor, as he visited family in Norway.

Bjorgolfsson says getting the opportunity to be able to showcase his skills alongside others with similar goals, is the ultimate dream, “so I am extremely ready for this. And I’m gonna go into preseason and give them all.”

He adds that he began training for the next level after the wildcats were eliminated from the NCAA tournament in late November.

“It was very tunnel vision, you could say, on, on being the best and the fittest I could be going into the to the combine.”

Also saying he’s full of gratitude for his team and the coaching staff but more than anything the support he got from Big Blue Nation, “I have to thank my teammates a lot you know, it’s been there been at Kentucky for four years and I think they were a major part of, you know, not only the team success we have but also the individual success.

Bjorgolfsson will now get to showcase himself during the preseason in the coming months, as the organization decides the best fit for him.

“I just think there’s going to be a good opportunity to show myself and I think, from the combine, all I have to do is just go out there and play the game at play and just trust my own game and, you know, be there to to learn,” he said.

Adding that if you have aspirations of playing professionally, “trust the process is what I have to say and be be honest with yourself.”