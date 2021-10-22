Extended closure set for KY 1639 in Powell County

The road will be closed to all traffic 24 hours a day during the project.

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – An extended closure of KY 1639, also known as South Fork Road, in Powell County will begin on Monday Oct. 25.

The closure will last up to two months as crews repair a major pavement break and embankment failure at milepoint 4.9 located between KY 1057, also known as High Rock Road, and Burch Hollow Road.

The road will be closed to all traffic 24 hours a day during the project.

No marked detour will be posted, but drivers can take KY 1057, KY 3354 and KY 11/KY 15 as an alternate route while the road is closed.

Less than 400 vehicles use the closed area of KY 1639 each day.