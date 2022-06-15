Experts: ways to save on your utility bills this summer

According to a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, bills might just rise nearly 4% this summer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With Wednesday expected to be the hottest day yet, some are looking for ways to beat the heat without breaking the bank.

In a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, utility prices might just rise nearly 4 percent for people this summer, in part due to temperatures already breaking records and electricity use going back to pre-pandemic levels, but also due inflation and the ongoing rise of natural gas prices.

However, we spoke with two area utility providers, who told us even though systems are working overtime to keep people cool, there are ways to save: according to KU and LG&E spokesman Daniel Lowry, raising your A/C temperature just a degree could help you save anywhere from 4 to 7 percent on the cooling portion of your energy bill.

“Try to raise that thermostat to the highest comfortable setting to be able to save energy and save money,” said Lowry.

According to Touchstone Energy Cooperatives spokesman Nick Comer, it can be as simple as cleaning your A/C unit.

“Make sure the coils on the air conditioner are cleaned. If you have a central A/C unit make sure you have a professional HVAC inspector make sure it’s operating as efficiently as possible,” said Comer.

Both energy providers stressed that despite the heat, there’s no need to worry about heat-related power outages as both are prepared and equipped.