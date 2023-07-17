Experts provide safe-driving tips after recent string of road rage incidents

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- In recent weeks, there have been several incidents involving road rage incidents here in Central Kentucky.

Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA says she’s concerned about the number of those incidents recently plaguing the state, saying road rage seems to be on the rise.

“Aggressive driving and road rage incidents: we’ve seen this escalate ever since we came out of the pandemic, and it doesn’t seem to have subsided,” says Hawkins.

Last Monday in Louisville, a six-year-old was struck by gunfire, following a road rage incident involving her family and three motorcyclists. Her family says she may never walk again.

On Tuesday, a Lexington man was arrested after a road rage incident and had to be tazed. And on Friday, Richmond Police arrested 29-year old Aaron Estell-Bradshaw after police say he shot two people following another incident.

“It’s safe to say with the incidents we’ve seen recently, that close together, that’s not a good sign,” says Weaver Hawkins.

The AAA Foundation surveys drivers annually about aggressive behaviors, like tailgating, running red lights or changing lanes aggressively. The survey reveals between 25-35% of drivers admit they have done at least one of those actions in the past thirty days. While almost 50% have admitted to speeding in that same time frame.

Hawkins says there are important reminders drivers should keep in mind.

“Look at your driving behaviors. Don’t get behind the wheel if you are running high on any kind of emotion, whether its frustration, anger, even extreme sadness or fatigue.”

Hawkins says if you encounter an aggressive driver don’t engage.

“If somebody is tailgating you and indicating that you’re going to slow or in their way, just pull over and let them go by,” says Hawkins “You are not the police out there. You are not the one who is suppose to be correcting another driver’s behavior.”

Hawkins also says its important that if you think you’re being followed by an aggressive driver, don’t go home. Go to a public place, like a police or fire department and seek help.