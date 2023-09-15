EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Rand Paul speaks on ESEA funds, Sen. Mitch McConnell and more

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — From COVID-19 to Sen. Mitch McConnell to his concerns about the Biden administration defunding hunting education in public schools, Sen. Rand Paul spoke on a number of different topics important to Kentuckians in an exclusive interview with ABC 36.

The Biden administration announced they are prohibiting Elementary and Secondary Education Act funds for archery programs and hunter education. Paul says it shows the bias the government has toward these types of programs.

“For people in government to say, ‘Oh you can’t do this’ it just shows the bias of the people who have never really experienced hunting, never really experienced something like archery, and who have a sort of irrational fear of weapons,” Paul said.

Paul also shared his opinions on the Biden administration’s overall national position on gun reform.

“The thing I worry about with some of the red flag laws and one of the reasons I didn’t support this is the bill didn’t limit as to what a red flag law could be,” he said.

Paul also mentioned where they should have their focus.

“If people want to look for an area where Democrats and Republicans would agree would be why don’t we go after the felons trying to buy guns,” he said. “Let’s prosecute them again, put some effort into it and make sure they’re not able to get weapons.”

After speaking about gun reform, the conversation transitioned into COVID-19 mandates, the origin of the virus and what the government is doing to handle it.

“Even if you were only 5% sure it came from a lab, shouldn’t we have rules to try to regulate this research so people aren’t creating viruses that could wipe off the whole world?” Paul said.

Lastly, he gave his opinion on McConnell’s health.

“People don’t stop for 30 seconds and stare into the distance and appear to be unconscious while their eyes are open through dehydration,” he said. “My experience leads me to believe it is not dehydration, and it still could be a seizure disorder after a concussion. They shouldn’t rule that out. Mainly because if you’re looking for an answer, looking for treatment, I think if you rule out things and say ‘it’s not this’ when it still could be this, you’re making a medical mistake.”