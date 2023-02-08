Ex problems? LHS will write their name on an adoptable cat’s litter box for you

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Lexington Humane Society is once again offering a chance to get back at your ex — with a cat litter box fundraiser.

For a donation of just $5, you can get your ex’s name written on an adoptable cat’s litter box.

“Flame fizzled out? Catfished? Dumped? Our adoptable kitties have your back and will dump all over your ex. Let them drag your ex’s name through the filth more than a Taylor Swift song,” the humane society wrote in a Facebook post.

All you have to do is head to its Facebook post by clicking here, donate $5 and…wait.

“Cats can be spiteful creatures, and trust us, they are more than happy to take a #2 on your former #1,” the humane society said.

Don’t forget to send LHS a private message with the name you would like written and the cats will take care of the rest, by Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14.