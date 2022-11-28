Ex-Gov. John Y. Brown to lie in state at Kentucky Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The body of former Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. will lie in state at the Kentucky Capitol.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says people can pay their respects on Tuesday, including at a public visitation.

A private Capitol memorial service on Wednesday will be livestreamed on Kentucky Educational Television.

Brown died at the age of 88.

The former Democratic governor served from 1979 to 1983 after building empires in business and sports.

Kentucky Fried Chicken was a string of small-town restaurants before he turned it into a global enterprise.

He also owned three professional basketball teams, including the Boston Celtics.

Brown’s family said in a Nov. 22 news release that “every day was an exciting adventure” for him.