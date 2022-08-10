Evictions spiking as assistance, protections disappear

Eviction filings around the country are returning to pre-pandemic levels in many cities and states.

The numbers have spiked from Connecticut to Utah, driven in part by rising rental prices and dwindling federal rental assistance.

Legal advocates say some landlords are choosing not to take rental assistance, in favor or finding new tenants who will pay higher rents.

Advocates are calling for states and cities to enact greater legal protections for tenants and support a federal bill that would make rental assistance permanent.

Evictions dropped significantly during the pandemic and started rising after a federal eviction moratorium went away about a year ago.