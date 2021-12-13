Eviction prevention, utility funds still have money available

Residents, landlords urged to apply

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Team Kentucky Fund and the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund still have money available to help Kentucky landlords and renters avoid the eviction process.

Those who are behind on rent or facing foreclosure may be eligible for relief. The Team Kentucky Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund offers up to 15 months of rent and utility assistance to eligible applicants. The average payout is $5,000 per household, which includes both back and future rent, and managers of the funds don’t expect to run out of money until 2025.

Visit https://teamkyhherf.ky.gov to see if eligible and to apply.

Both landlords and tenants can apply, and payments are made directly to the utility providers and landlords. Relocation assistance also is available to eligible renters.

Apply toat https://teamkyhherf.ky.gov. For those in Fayette or Jefferson county, visit:

Lexington-Fayette County: https://www.lexingtonky.gov/renthelp

Louisville-Jefferson County: https://www.stopmyeviction.org/

For questions about the program, contact Molly Tate at mtate@kyhousing.org or at (502)605-1332.