Evans Orchard prepares for busy fall season

The orchard has a little bit of everything to offer: from live music and food trucks, to kids activities and rides as well as picking seasons for different fruits.

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ)- Evans Orchard in Georgetown is gearing up for its’ fall season. Hundreds of people have been passing through the gates for pumpkins, apples, and good family fun.

“People are in a fall mood. They’re picking up mums. For some reason they’re picking pumpkins already,” said owner Kevin Evans.

But this year the orchard has had to temporarily cancel a fan favorite, it’s upick apples.

“It’s one of these odd years. We have apples that when they’re almost ripen, they’re starting to drop. Just due to the weather and everything that’s happened this year, if we can keep them on the tree, we may have another u-pick deal. If not, we’re going to be sure to get them picked and get them in the store. We have a good supply of apples this year,” said Evans.

Evans says that has been due to pollination and dry, hot weather.

The orchard is also looking for more workers.

“It’s kind of come together. We started out in early September, it was really tight. Usually we have moms that would work during the week while the kids were in school. We haven’t seen. That hasn’t come back since COVID. The adults and we always need adults to go with these young kids,” said Evans.

He says those workers are essential for his business as more fall events begin.

“Every weekend, we have something different. This weekend, we’re featuring a big cider float, with ice cream and cider and caramel whipped cream on it., said Evans

But no matter what, Evans says the orchard is ready to take on another fall season.

“You’re not sure how these festival are going to start out and whats the traffic flow, and whats the money situation. We’ve tried to keep our prices as low as we can keep them,” said Evans.