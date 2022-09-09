Evans Orchard gears up for fall season, pick-your-own apples

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Evans Orchard and Cider Mill is gearing up for the kick-off of its fall season this weekend.

The family farm will host its annual Apple Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10. You’ll be able to pick your own apples, find cider, baked goods, crafts and gift items in its store and kids can join the fun too in the play area and barnyard.

There’s no fee to go to the gift store, café or pumpkin patch, but you will need a ticket that can be purchased at the farm for the fall activities — which include the play area, barnyard, hayride and corn maze. Pick-your-own apple costs can be viewed on the orchard’s website as well.

According to its website, Evans Orchard is open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. at 198 Stone Road.