Ethan to be officially recognized as 2022 Shelter Hero Dog at Florida awards gala









FLORIDA (WTVQ) — Ethan will be officially recognized as the 2022 American Humane Shelter Hero Dog at an awards gala in Florida on Friday.

Ready to sport his purple tuxedo to bring awareness to animal abuse, Ethan flew to Florida with his family earlier this week to get a jump on the gala. While in Florida, he spent a day filming at the American Humane Sanctuary for a Hero Dog Awards broadcast airing on Dec. 6, met up with Khaleesi who shares a similar story as Ethan and walked on the beach.

The gala will honor Ethan and also name an overall Hero Dog.

Ethan asks that you wear purple with him for support.

Watch the EthanAlmighty Facebook page for updates all night.