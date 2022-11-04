Ethan ready to head to Florida to rep his title of 2022 Shelter Hero Dog

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ethan is ready to head to Florida to represent as the Shelter Hero Dog of the year at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards gala.

Itinerary in paw, Ethan is just awaiting his finalized purple tuxedo — in honor of animal abuse awareness — to sport at the event. Ethan’s family has been working all week to ensure his first flight is as calm as it can be.

As the Shelter Hero Dog, Ethan is now in the running to win American Hero Dog of the year, among a total of seven dogs. The gala is set for Nov. 11.

“His unimaginable determination to keep persevering through seemingly insurmountable odds mark him a true hero,” American Humane Hero Dog Awards said on its official Facebook page.

You can follow along with Ethan’s journey on his Facebook page, EthanAlmighty.