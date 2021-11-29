Estill man sentenced to 180 months for meth trafficking, gun possession

According to evidence at trial, Harrison sold methamphetamine to the Kentucky State Police in a series of controlled purchases.

Specifically, Harrison sold more than 50 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant, on three separate occasions, in September 2018, prosecutors said.

During a search of his home at the time of arrest, approximately 12 grams of methamphetamine and more than $1,000 was seized. Harrison was arrested on September 18, 2019 and detained at the Fayette County Detention Center. While incarcerated, Harrison communicated through recorded jail phone calls with his girlfriend about securing drugs, money, and a firearm that law enforcement did not recover during the search of his house, according to prosecutors.

The Kentucky State Police secured another search warrant and recovered a 45-caliber pistol, $16,546 and more than 500 grams of methamphetamine. The jury found the $16,546 was forfeitable to the United States, as drug proceeds.

Harrison was convicted in May 2021.

Under federal law, Harrison must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years.