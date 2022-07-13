Estill County man sentenced to 30 years for child pornography

Sentencing for the man's wife, a co-defendant in the case, has been continued to a later date

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Estill County man has been sentenced to 30 years for child pornography. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Brian Crim, of Irvine was sentenced to 360 months (or 30 years) in federal prison on Wednesday, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves, after pleading guilty to the production of child pornography.

Crim’s wife, co-defendant, 36-year-old Brandy Crim, was originally scheduled to also be sentenced on Wednesday, but her sentencing was continued to a later date.

According to their guilty plea agreements, on September 17, 2020, law enforcement received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a report of child pornography being uploaded to Google on various dates. Law enforcement investigated the report and both defendants were arrested. Both defendants’ phones and two Gmail accounts were examined. These examinations revealed explicit videos of the defendants sexually exploiting a minor victim.

The Crims pleaded guilty to the charges in March 2022. Under federal law, Brian Crim must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life.